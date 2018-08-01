‘If we play ‘em, we’re gonna beat ‘em’: Ex-TCU lineman recalls GP’s Ohio State promise

The kickoff for TCU’s game against Ohio State on Sept. 15 at AT&T Stadium is more than month away.
But on Wednesday, the latter university placed head football coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave and began an investigation into information in reports that revealed that Meyer had lied about a domestic violence incident involving a former assistant coach.
On Twitter, former TCU lineman Jeff Olson, who started for the Frogs during the team’s 2010 Rose Bowl season, decided it was time to share a pretty funny story regarding an old prediction Patterson made about his university adding Ohio State to his team’s schedule.
