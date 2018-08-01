‘If we play ‘em, we’re gonna beat ‘em’: Ex-TCU lineman recalls GP’s Ohio State promise

The kickoff for TCU’s game against Ohio State on Sept. 15 at AT&T Stadium is more than month away.

But on Wednesday, the latter university placed head football coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave and began an investigation into information in reports that revealed that Meyer had lied about a domestic violence incident involving a former assistant coach.

On Twitter, former TCU lineman Jeff Olson, who started for the Frogs during the team’s 2010 Rose Bowl season, decided it was time to share a pretty funny story regarding an old prediction Patterson made about his university adding Ohio State to his team’s schedule.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

As we sit at the 2018 football doorstep, I kind of want to drop this little TCU v Ohio State anecdote. — Jeff Olson (@JOlson62) August 1, 2018

It was my junior year of high school, 2006, and I was going to go visit some of the schools that offered me. Planning a trip to Texas Tech with momma bear, we decided to make a pitstop in Fort Worth to see @TCUFootball since it was on the way and they offered me earlier. — Jeff Olson (@JOlson62) August 1, 2018

Those that know me well know that I am 100%, die-hard, stone-cold hater. I don't want my team to win as bad as I want your team to lose.

Growing up in Columbus, Ohio and seeing nothing but Buckeye success, I would actively root against tOSU on the basis of 'just because'. — Jeff Olson (@JOlson62) August 1, 2018

Fast-forward to '06, and I'm pulling in to Fort Worth while the @TCUFootball camp is going on (Side note: @TCUCoachP I never got a shirt, XXL please). GP calls me and moms into his office and we chat for a while. He asked about my family, where she went to school, roots for, etc — Jeff Olson (@JOlson62) August 1, 2018

So moms says that they are all Ohio State fans, and GP says "We are actually trying to get a game with them soon."

Moms goes "Oh, like one of those sacrificial lamb games? Haha, where they pay a ton of money for small schools to get beat?" — Jeff Olson (@JOlson62) August 1, 2018

I'll never forget his response for as long as I live.@TCUCoachP stared into my moms soul with a laser focus that could melt the frog statue, y'all know that stare.



"Absolutely not, ma'am. If we play 'em, we're gonna beat 'em"



I almost commit on the spot.



Cheers, & go frogs. — Jeff Olson (@JOlson62) August 1, 2018