What alleged crimes caused Urban Meyer to fire a longtime assistant at Ohio State?

July 24, 2018 01:02 PM

When Ohio State plays TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 15, the Buckeyes will be without one one of their top assistants.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said that he fired wide receivers coach Zach Smith on Monday. The decision was announced three days after Smith’s wife filed a domestic violence protection order against the Buckeyes’ former assistant.

Reports then began to trickle out about Smith’s long history with domestic violence.

Smith has been part of Urban Meyer’s staffs for 11 seasons at Florida (2005-09)and at Ohio State (2012-17).

Here is the university’s full response:

