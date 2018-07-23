Davey O'Brien Legends winner Ron Jaworski enjoying Eagles Super Bowl win

Davey O'Brien Legends award winner Ron Jaworski basking in the Eagles Super bowl victory during a press conference at the Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, TX, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
TCU

Frog Tracks: TCU planning something big to open the season

July 23, 2018 02:38 PM

TCU is going to honor one of its greats when the 2018 season opens Sept. 1.

The school announced plans for ‘Davey Day’ to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Davey O’Brien winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Horned Frogs to the 1938 national championship.

On the itinerary for the 11 a.m. game against Southern

A helmet decal and field marking honoring O’Brien

O’Brien’s Heisman Trophy and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award trophy will be on display for pregame photo opportunities in Frog Alley, and then in the stadium concourse during the game

Baker Mayfield was at the Fort Worth Club Monday night to pick up the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, one of a slew of national honors he earned for the Sooners.

O’Brien’s son, Davey O’Brien Jr., will be TCU’s honorary captain

Replica O’Brien No. 8 jerseys and T-shirts will be sold

The TCU band will form a No. 8 on the field during its pregame performance

Ben’s Pretzels will produce a No. 8-shaped pretzel for sale during the game

Summers on watch list

TCU linebacker Ty Summers has garnered more preseason accolades, landing on the watch list for the Butkus Award.

Summers is in position to become the all-time tackling leader in the Gary Patterson era, needing 73 stops to pass Travin Howard’s 343 tackles.

Summers, a two-time All-Big 12 selection, is also on the watch lists for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Ty Summers expects big things from TCU defense. The linebacker/defensive end spoke to media at Big 12 Media Days.

Women’s hoops to face Ole Miss

The TCU women’s basketball team will play at Ole Miss on Nov. 29 as part of this year’s Big 12/ SEC Challenge.

This marks just the fourth meeting between the two schools in their history with the last coming in the 2007 NCAA tournament.

