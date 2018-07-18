TCU represented on Doak Walker Award Watch List

TCU great and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson won the Doak Walker Award back in 2000.

Frogs junior Darius Anderson will look to bring that trophy back home to Fort Worth this season after he was named to the award’s watch list on Wednesday. The award is presented to the nation’s top college running back.

Anderson, named earlier this week to the Maxwell Award Watch List, is TCU’s career leader in yards per carry at 6.4. He was on pace for a 1,000-yard season last year before being sidelined by injury. He finished with a team-best 768 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in earning honorable-mention All-Big 12 honors.





Anderson was the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 160 yards and three touchdowns, as well as totaling a career-high four receptions, in a 44-31 win at No. 6 Oklahoma State. He also ran for 106 and 99 yards in victories over Arkansas and Texas, respectively.

