TCU’s ‘strong man’ has weight training in his genes

TCU receiver Jaelan Austin has been lifting weights for as long as he can remember.



Makes sense since he grew up with a personal trainer dad.



The South Grand Prairie alumnus won TCU’s strong man award this spring after setting weight-lifting records by a TCU receiver.



Austin did a 780 pound squat, a 450 pound bench and a 420 clean lift to win the title.



“Weight training has been in my genes,” said Austin, who is one of two senior receivers. “I believe the weight room helps staying healthy, playing longer and being explosive on the field.”



Of course, his strength comes in handy with blocking, which he’s been proficient at.



Austin has 711 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 48 receptions in 39 games with the Horned Frogs.



“Our receivers group is deep. We have some pretty athletic, young guys,” he said. “We’re growing them up fast.”



Austin, and his biceps, will keep them in line.





