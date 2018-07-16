Trio of TCU football players named to national award watch lists

While Big 12 Media Days were going on in Frisco, a trio of Frogs were named to award watch lists Monday morning.

TCU defensive end Ben Banogu and linebacker Ty Summers were named to the 2018 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list for the nation’s defensive player of the year, while running back Darius Anderson made the watch list for the 2018 Maxwell Award, recognizing the country’s top college player.

Banogu, the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, was first-team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year last season. He racked up 8 1/2 sacks, ranking second in the Big 12, last season.

Summers is a two-time All-Big 12 selection and has 271 career tackles to his name, ranking fifth in Gary Patterson’s 18-season tenure.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Anderson is TCU’s career leader in yards per carry at 6.4 and finished with a team-best 768 yards rushing and eight touchdowns last season. He was named honorable-mention All-Big 12.