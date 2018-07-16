Is TCU commit Colt Ellison still looking around? Can he flip his 5-star teammate from OU?

Aledo defensive end Colt Ellison had a simple message when he called TCU coach Gary Patterson a few weeks ago to commit to the school.

“I’m ready to be a Frog,” Ellison told Patterson.

Patterson’s response?

“Well, I was actually sitting next to my dad talking to him on my Bluetooth and when I said, ‘I’m ready to be a Frog,’ it unhooked from my Bluetooth,” Ellison said, laughing. “So Coach Patterson started talking to my dad and I’m honestly not sure what he said. But I just went along with it.”

Either way, Ellison is excited to be a member of the Horned Frogs’ 2019 class. He is a firm commitment who doesn’t anticipate re-opening his recruitment.

He chose TCU over offers from other top programs such as Notre Dame, Washington and Ole Miss. But nearby TCU just felt right and he’ll be a welcomed addition.

This is a player who has 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two interceptions over his last two seasons at Aledo.

The Star-Telegram recently caught up with Ellison when he had a few minutes between his summer job of mowing lawns and doing yard work. He is ranked as the No. 33 weak-side defensive end in the nation and No. 57 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.

Why TCU? “Just my relationship with the coaches. We live like 20 minutes away and I met and talk constantly with [defensive line coach Dan Sharp] and [offensive analyst Tony Savino]. We’re kind of like friends, obviously not going to be the same when I get there, but we get along great. And Ben Banogu was my host, someone who is going to get drafted.”

How seriously did you consider other schools? “I for sure did. I went and looked at Notre Dame, just a school that strives for excellence in everything. Washington was the same way. I liked Ole Miss a lot. It’s like Texas, it’s very homey. But staying close and my family being able to go to the games. Plus I already have [Aledo] teammates there in Wes and Wyatt [Harris].”

Is your recruitment totally shut down? “Oh, yeah. I haven’t heard from a coach since I told them I was committed to TCU.”

How would you describe yourself as a player? “I’m going to go 100 percent for the ball no matter what. I’m aggressive and I like using my hands to make plays.”

Do you expect to be a pass rusher in college? “Yes, they view me as a D-end. Mat Boesen, but a little bigger. I’m weighing 240 pounds right now, but I can get up to 255 pounds by my first game in college. But I also could lose weight and be down to 200 pounds if they want to move me.”

Any chance you can flip Jase McClellan (his Aledo teammate, a 5-star running back committed to Oklahoma) to TCU? “I can try, but it ain’t going to happen. ... [laughs] ... Big name, you know?”

Finally, is it nice to have this over with so you don’t have it weighing on your mind your senior season? “It’s really nice. We’re still going to try and win state, of course, but it’s going to be a little different. It’s going to be more fun.”