Another sign Shawn Robinson is TCU's guy? He's coming to Big 12 Media Day

The Big 12 announced its “Media Day” lineup on Monday afternoon, and TCU is bringing five players to the event in Frisco next week.

The most notable? Quarterback Shawn Robinson.

Robinson is the odds-on favorite to be the starting quarterback, although most thought he’d have to "win" the job over freshman Justin Rogers.

Maybe too much is being read into it, but this is another sign Robinson is a clear-cut favorite to win the job. Why?

Just look at schools such as Oklahoma and Texas. Neither are bringing quarterbacks.

Oklahoma is expected to start Kyler Murray over Austin Kendall, although nothing is official there. Still, it’s hard to imagine Murray delaying his professional baseball career so he can be a backup.

Texas, meanwhile, is sticking to its latest tradition of not bringing a quarterback since 2013. If they would’ve brought Sam Ehlinger or Shane Buechele, that would have been a telltale sign of who is the leading candidate to win the job.

So it goes without saying that Robinson has the inside track, as expected. He’ll be joined by other offensive playmakers such as wide receiver Jaelan Austin and running back Sewo Olonilua.

The defensive representatives for TCU will be defensive end Ben Banogu and linebacker Ty Summers.

And, of course, coach Gary Patterson will give his state of the union address going into the season next week.

BIG 12 FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY REPRESENTATIVES

Baylor: Head coach Matt Rhule, WR Chris Platt, DE Greg Roberts, DT Ira Lewis, S Verkedric Vaughns

Iowa State: Head coach Matt Campbell, CB Brian Peavy, DL Ray Lima, QB Kyle Kempt, RB David Montgomery

Kansas: Head coach David Beaty, LB Joe Dineen Jr., RB Khalil Herbert, WR Steven Sims Jr., DT Daniel Wise

Kansas State: Head coach Bill Snyder, OL Dalton Risner, QB Alex Delton, DB Duke Shelley, QB Skylar Thompson

Oklahoma: Head coach Lincoln Riley, RB Rodney Anderson, DE Amani Bledsoe, LB Kenneth Murray, OL Ben Powers

Oklahoma State: Head coach Mike Gundy, RB Justice Hill, WR Jalen McCleskey, DT Darrion Daniels, LB Justin Phillips

TCU: Head coach Gary Patterson, DE Ben Banogu, LB Ty Summers, WR Jaelan Austin, RB Sewo Olonilua, QB Shawn Robinson

Texas: Head coach Tom Herman, TE Andrew Beck, DL Breckyn Hager, DL Chris Nelson, OL Patrick Vahe

Texas Tech: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, LB Dakota Allen, DB Jah'Shawn Johnson, OL Travis Bruffy, WR Ja'Deion High

West Virginia: Head coach Dana Holgorsen, QB Will Grier, LB David Long, WR David Sills V, S Dravon Askew-Henry, OLYodny Cajuste