When and how you can get Big 12 Championship tickets

If you think your favorite Big 12 program is going to be playing in the conference championship game later this season you can buy your tickets beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

The game will be played December 1 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. A game time has not been announced yet.

Tickets may be purchased via SeatGeek at www.SeatGeek.com, by phone at (888) 259-3360, or in person at the AT&T Stadium Ticket Office. Tickets will not be sold through the Big 12 Conference office.

Tickets are priced at $195, $145, $95 and $65 each based upon location.

Each participating university is allotted approximately 7,000 tickets, which will become available upon qualification for the championship and distributed by the respective participants’ ticket office. Additionally, 1,000 $50 student tickets will be sold only through the participants’ ticket office.

The championship game will feature the two teams that finish the regular season with the highest winning percentage in conference games. The team that finishes first will be designated as the home team and occupy the South bench.

Oklahoma blew by TCU en route to a 41-17 victory last season.