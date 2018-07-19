Ohio State isn’t the concern for TCU. This is...

The only reason to bet against TCU in ‘18 isn’t the new quarterback or it’s back-to-back games against Ohio State or Texas.

Nope, it’s an an offensive line that justifiably scares the heck out of most of the coaching staff.

Last season was the first year since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012 that it had a Big 12-caliber offensive line. They were a huge reason why the Horned Frogs got to the conference title game.

The line allowed quarterback Kenny Hill to manage the offense rather than try to be a version of Trevone Boykin, which he was not; the line allowed for TCU to return to playing the type of game Gary Patterson prefers, which is to own the clock rather than some Air Frog stuff that only flies when Boykin can fling it to Josh Doctson.





Well, four of those starters from that OL are gone. Throw in the starting tight end, too.

“It’s not really a concern,” TCU running back Sewo Olonila said during Big 12 Media Days.





It’s not?

“Because in the spring we were still running,” he said. “They were making holes, protecting the quarterback. In the spring, they surprised me. They definitely exceeded expectations.”

At least there is some honesty in this; he was concerned.

If the new set of O-linemen can play, TCU has it all set up to make a run at first place, and dethrone Oklahoma and its Gorilla Glue-hold atop the Big 12.





TCU leaves the state of Texas for two games all season, but it will know by the end of September if it will be a nationally relevant team. September games against Ohio State and at Texas in an eight-day stretch will reveal this program.

Specifically those games will reveal if the new line can push.

To assume five replacements can immediately, and sufficiently, replace guys like Jeremy Noteboom, Matt Pryor, Austin Schlottmann and Patrick Morris against the likes of Brutus and Bevo is too much.





It can happen. But to think it will happen that quickly is an unfair proposition for the new players.

“I’m not worried about it. Our biggest problem is we can’t stay healthy. If we can stay healthy in two-a-days we’ll progress,” Patterson said. “They will play against good competition and a good defensive front (in two-a-days). Our top three tackles are 6-foot-7; NFL-size guys you need. ... It will be interesting to watch them every day in practice.”

Interesting. And, possibly, frightening.

However a schedule is set up, Patterson routinely rotates younger players throughout games to develop them not only for depth, but for the following season.





He has retuning offensive linemen with experience, but it’s not last year’s crew that was one of the better in the league. The offense ranked first in the league on third downs, allowed the fewest sacks, was third in time of possession, and fourth in rushing.

In talking to a few of the offensive coaches, their assessment of the position group is “young” and “raw.”

Typically those descriptions mean “not” and “good.” At least not yet.

Returning guard Cordel Iwuagwu started all 14 games last season, so there is one less worry. Lucas Niang filled in for Morris while he was hurt with no drop at right tackle.

Both spots should be OK, but the rest ...

Developing an offensive line was the final to-do for GP and his staff since it joined the Big 12. Before last season, it had recruited and developed Big 12 caliber players everywhere else but the offensive line.

He had Big 12 defensive backs. He had Big 12 linebackers. He had Big 12 running backs. He had Big 12 quarterbacks. He had Big 12 kickers. He had Big 12 receivers. He had a few Big 12 defensive linemen.

Last season was the first time his interior players consistently controlled both lines.

TCU’s best two teams since it joined the Big 12 - when it was a combined 23-3 in ‘14 and ‘15 - had offensive lines that were aided immeasurably by Boykin’s ability to make people miss.

How does this all work if GP’s offensive line can’t do it? Expect sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson to roll out. A lot. Expect delayed hand offs. Expect fewer players to run patterns.

Expect the new linemen to be beat. To give up some plays. To hold.

To, eventually, improve.

That line, more than Robinson or those games against Bevo and Brutus, is the only reason not to worry about TCU in ‘18.