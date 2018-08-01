These are the important dates to know for TCU football

TCU football season is here.

The team begins its preseason camp Thursday with an NCAA compliance meeting at 10:30 a.m. followed by coaches and select players meeting with the media over the lunch hour. The afternoon calls for physicals, equipment disbursement and team meetings.

Friday is the first practice day, as the players are scheduled to hit the field at 4 p.m.

TCU will open its season Sept. 1 against Southern.

The Horned Frogs are considered a top-20 program by most going into the season. They return 11 starters from a team that went 11-3, reached the Big 12 title game and won the Alamo Bowl.

TCU finished the season ranked No. 9 in the country, and is one of only five programs to finish in the Top 10 at least three times in the last four seasons.