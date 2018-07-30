Two former TCU hoops stars sign to play overseas. Where are they going?

The TCU men’s basketball team saw a couple alums sign contracts to play professionally overseas.
Vladimir Brodziansky reached an agreement with Obradoiro of the Spanish Liga ACB, and Brandon Parrish has agreed to a deal with FC Schalke 04, a professional team in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Brodziansky played with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Summer League, averaging 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds. The 6-foot-10 forward from Slovakia earned third-team All-Big 12 honors in his final season with the Horned Frogs, averaging 15 points.
For his college career, Brodziansky finished tied for first all-time in school history with 171 blocked shots and 11th all-time in scoring with 1,364 points.
Parrish, meanwhile, graduated TCU in 2017 after helping the Horned Frogs win the NIT championship. He is TCU’s all-team leader in games played, and signed a professional contract to play with the Worcester Wolves in Worcester, England before landing in Germany.
Comments