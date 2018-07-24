Frog Tracks: Will TCU have a player reach the NBA for first time since 2013?

The TCU men’s basketball team reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years last season. Now the school may break another drought.

TCU hasn’t had a player in the NBA since Kurt Thomas played for the New York Knicks during the 2012-13 season, but two of its former players signed with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Garlon Green, who has been playing overseas since graduating in 2013, and Kenrich Williams, a guard on last year’s team, will have an opportunity to show the Pelicans they deserve roster spots with NBA training camps beginning in late September.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK TCU men's basketball players Alex Robinson, Desmond Bane, Kouat Noi and Ahmed Hamdy discuss the Horned Frogs' first NCAA tournament berth since 1998.

Green played on the Pelicans’ summer league team, averaging 9.2 points on 63 percent shooting from the field in five games. Before joining the Pelicans, he’s played overseas in Japan, Germany and Belgium.

At TCU, Green played in 129 games and scored 1,138 points.

Williams, meanwhile, was on the Denver Nuggets’ summer league team, averaging 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds before signing as a free agent with the Pelicans.

Williams is coming off a season in which he had 13 double-doubles, averaging 13.2 points and 9.3 rebounds his senior season with the Frogs.

Preseason praise

TCU defensive end Ben Banogu has been added to another watch list – the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented to the nation’s top defensive player.

It’s another preseason accolade for Banogu, who has been named the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year and is on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award and a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Banogu is coming off a season in which he had a team-leading 16 1/2 tackles for loss and 8 1/2 sacks.