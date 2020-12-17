Globe Life Field will host a college football game next fall. Here are the details

Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays fans take pictures outside of Globe Life Field before the start of Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Arlington. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Globe Life Field will host a college football game next fall.

Army and Air Force are expected to meet in a matchup of service academies being billed as the “Commanders’ Classic.” The game is set for Nov. 6 and tickets go on sale today at 1 p.m.

The programs are set to play their 2020 matchup Saturday at West Point, N.Y. Air Force owns the all-time series record 33-14-1. The series dates back to 1959. Air Force won last year’s contest, 17-13.

College football games of this nature has become commonplace in Arlington. AT&T Stadium, which is next door to Globe Life Field, has hosted a number of college football games, whether it’s a marquee early-season matchup, a Big 12 championship or the Cotton Bowl, which moved to AT&T Stadium in 2010.

Globe Life Field is known as the new home of the Texas Rangers but was built as a multi-purpose venue.

The National Finals Rodeo was held there earlier this month.