Globe Life Field to host first college football game. Why TCU won’t be a part of it

Globe Life Field is expected to host its first football game next fall.

A news release sent out Wednesday said the Texas Rangers’ new home in Arlington would play host to a NCAA Division I FBS game. More details will be announced at a 10 a.m. news conference on Thursday.

But don’t expect TCU to play in the inaugural game, athletic director Jeremiah Donati said. Donati said TCU would not entertain moving home games from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth to Globe Life Field.

That means next year’s TCU-SMU rivalry game, affectionately known as the “Iron Skillet,” will be played in Fort Worth as scheduled.

“It might be a possibility at some point down the road but for now we are excited about a seven game home schedule at Amon G. Carter Stadium,” Donati said. “We are not going to move scheduled home games there.”