Big 12 Week 2 picks: Who wins the LSU-Texas game? Plus, a look at Baylor, Tech and more

The Big 12 went a perfect 10-0 to start the season in Week 1. It won’t be easy for the conference to remain unbeaten in Week 2 with a couple teams facing SEC programs.

No. 9 Texas hosts arguably the biggest matchup in the country against No. 6 LSU. And West Virginia will have its work cut out at Missouri. TCU and Iowa State are on a bye week.

With that, here’s our predictions to how this weekend unfolds for the Big 12, along with a couple of bonus picks.

Kansas State 38, Bowling Green 16: The Wildcats will get off to a 2-0 start in the Chris Klieman era.

Missouri 41, West Virginia 20: West Virginia survived a scare against James Madison. So it’s safe to say the Mountaineers will have no chance in this one.

Baylor 42, UTSA 10: The Bears rolled past Stephen F. Austin, and they’ll do the same against UTSA.

Oklahoma 52, South Dakota 20: South Dakota will look like, well, South Dakota against OU in Norman.

Kansas 23, Coastal Carolina 20: KU almost blew it against Indiana State. The Jayhawks will almost blow it again.

Oklahoma State 38, McNeese 17: Oregon State couldn’t slow down Chuba Hubbard. Neither will McNeese.

LSU 27, Texas 24: The Longhorns aren’t “back” quite yet.

Texas Tech 45, UTEP 17: The Matt Wells era opens with two straight 45-point performances.

Bonus pick I

Clemson 38, Texas A&M 24: The Aggies cover the spread. Does that count for anything?

Bonus pick II

North Texas 34, SMU 31: Mason Fine gets the best of Shane Buechele in this DFW showdown.