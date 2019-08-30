Scoff at North Texas’ Heisman campaign, but Mason Fine has proved you wrong before

Here are four things to know about UNT quarterback Mason Fine UNT Quarterback Mason Fine is a Heisman award hopeful in 2019. Fine owns UNT's single-season records for passing yards, TDs, completions and, pass attempt Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNT Quarterback Mason Fine is a Heisman award hopeful in 2019. Fine owns UNT's single-season records for passing yards, TDs, completions and, pass attempt

Mason Fine responds to questions about the Heisman campaign for him like he does everything else.

The North Texas quarterback, who starts his senior season Saturday against Abilene Christian at Apogee Stadium, cuts right to the heart of the matter.

The University of North Texas administration — we’re not just talking the athletic department, but the president’s office — approached Fine with the idea of a media campaign touting him for the 2019 Heisman trophy.

Representatives from the school and the athletic department sat him down and showed what they had planned during a 25-minute presentation.

“I took it all in, asked them questions,” said Fine, who has thrown for 9,417 yards and will own just about every Mean Green passing record when his senior season concludes.

Fine just wanted to know two things, before signing off on the Heisman idea: Is it going to benefit our team? And will it benefit the university?

The answer to both, of course, is a resounding yes.

Heisman campaign makes sense for North Texas

North Texas has good reason to be proud of Fine and to promote his Heisman resume.

He has redefined what it means to be a quarterback at North Texas and rewritten the Mean Green record book. He’s their all-time leader in passing yards (9,417), completions (782), passer efficiency (139.74), and should become their all-time leader in touchdown passes by Week 2 when they play at SMU on Sept 7. He has 64 in his career. Steve Ramsey owns the school record with 69 from 1967-69.

SMU would be a fitting opponent for the occasion, too. It was against the Mustangs as a true freshman in 2016 when Fine, who was a recruiting afterthought for Division I programs, blew through the depth chart earlier that summer to earn second string.

He was figuring he’d have a season to learn and lift but during the season opener, he took over for starter Alec Morris and has started every game since. He has a school-record 13 300-yard passing games. His 2017 sophomore season he set school records in yards, touchdowns, completions and attempts.

He has won the past two Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year awards and has been named to every awards watch list in the country, which gives more credence to the school’s #6ForHeisman campaign.

The knock on Fine as a high school recruit coming out of Locust Grove, Okla., which is less than hour east of Tulsa, was his size. No one seemed to think Fine was tall enough to play quarterback at the Division I level. That was nothing new to him. Ever since he played quarterback in the 4th grade, people told him he was too short to play there at the next level. Middle school? Nah. High School? No way. Division I college? In your dreams.

Mason Fine has been proving doubters wrong for a while

But each time, Fine set out to prove them wrong, dedicating himself to improving everything about his skillset, including his accuracy, his mechanics, his knowledge of defenses and his strength. He’d work out religiously, many times late on Friday night after Locust Grove had played a game. He’d go up to the weight room and work out.

“He was always pushing himself to get better at the things he could control,” said his father Dale Fine. “He was very determined. It wasn’t his parents pushing him, it was him pushing himself. It’s just one of those traits he had, even as a kid. When we saw how much he wanted it we supported him anyway we could.”

That meant standing by their son when he refused to listen to all of those coaches at various camps who told him quarterback wasn’t in his future if he wanted to play Division I.

Fine remembers former Heisman runner-up Josh Heupel telling campers during a Oklahoma Sooners camp that the most important thing for a quarterback is to be accurate.

“We knew he wasn’t going to be 6-foot-5 but we knew we can help him be accurate,” Dale Fine said. “If that’s what helps make him a good quarterback we’ll help him do that. That’s what he strived to do.”

Mom’s advice helped keep Mason Fine grounded

Even Mason Fine wondered if he was good enough despite becoming the only two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year. He was playing at a smaller 3A school. How much was his success “just playing the part?”

“It wasn’t until I went to all of these camps and saw the other quarterbacks. No disrespect to them but I was right there with them,” Fine said. “I could make every throw they could. I tested very well, I was very accurate. There’s no reason why I can’t be. I’m looking at other Division I guys with 25 to 30 scholarships saying, why not me?”

But the D1 offers weren’t rolling in. It wasn’t until two weeks before signing day when the then North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell (who is now the OC at USC) visited Fine in Oklahoma that he finally found a D1 believer.

Fine just needed one school to show some faith and that was North Texas. Almost four years later, more than proving the doubters wrong, he has proved “the people who believed in me and supported me” right.

That’s how he views playing professionally. He only needs one chance, no matter what league it is. If he does, that’s what he’s going to do.

The Heisman campaign is deserved, but that’s not what Fine is thinking about. He wants a C-USA championship. He wants a bowl win.

“At the end of the day, it’s about winning games and that’s my primary focus,” he said.

Before heading back home to Oklahoma after dropping off their son at the North Texas campus for the first time in 2016, Terrah Fine, his mother, gave him one last piece of advice.

“Just be who you are and that will be enough,” she said.

“I’ve always tried to remain exactly who I am and not let anything change that,” he said. “Not the success, not bad publicity, not wins and losses, you never let that ever define you. That’s who I’ve always been and that’s to always be determined to get better. I know from watching film there’s so much more I could be better at. There’s so much room to grow for me as a quarterback.”

