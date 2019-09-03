Star-Telegram’s Big 12 power rankings, Week 1

Bowlsby says Big 12 unified behind 10-team model Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says Monday vote to remain a 10-member league show B12 committed to its model of having a round-robin FB schedule and a double round-robin BKB schedule. Video by Jimmy Burch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says Monday vote to remain a 10-member league show B12 committed to its model of having a round-robin FB schedule and a double round-robin BKB schedule. Video by Jimmy Burch.

The Big 12 went a perfect 10-0 to start the college football season. It wasn’t always pretty. Northern Iowa almost pulled the upset of Iowa State, and Kansas almost blew a 16-point lead against Indiana State.

But the league survived any upsets in Week 1. Winning is the name of the game, right? Three schools remain ranked in the Top 25 -- Oklahoma (4), Texas (9) and Iowa State (25) -- in the latest Associated Press poll, and two others -- TCU and Oklahoma State -- are receiving votes.

Here’s the Star-Telegram’s power rankings for the Big 12 through Week 1 --

1. Oklahoma (W, 49-31 over Houston): Jalen Hurts made a seamless transition into the QB spot, replacing back-to-back Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. The Sooners are the kings until proven otherwise.

Next: Saturday vs. South Dakota, 6 p.m.

2. Texas (W, 45-14 over Louisiana Tech): Sam Ehlinger looked sharp with four TDs in his season debut. But the big test is coming Saturday vs. LSU.

Next: Saturday vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m.

3. Oklahoma State (W, 52-36 over Oregon State): Cuba Hubbard was the league’s most impressive player until Hurts torched Houston’s defense on Sunday night.

Next: Saturday vs. McNeese State, 6 p.m.

4. TCU (W, 39-7 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff): It wasn’t the prettiest opener, but the Frogs’ defense played well and the offense should open up more as the season goes on.

Next: Sept. 14 at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

5. Iowa State (W, 29-26 3OT over Northern Iowa): Brock Purdy didn’t have the best season opener, but winning is the name of the game. The Cyclones almost fell out of the Top 25 after that close call.

Next: Sept. 14 vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.

6. Baylor (W, 56-17 over Stephen F. Austin): A perfect mix of four passing TDs and four rushing TDs for the Bears opening-day win.

Next: Saturday vs. UTSA, 3 p.m.

7. Texas Tech (W, 45-10 over Montana State): Matt Wells debut went well, as Alan Bowman threw for 436 yards.

Next: Saturday vs. UTEP, 7 p.m.

8. Kansas State (W, 49-14 over Nicholls): How about this for a rushing attack? K-State had 361 yards and five TDs on the ground.

Next: Saturday vs. Bowling Green, 11 a.m.

9. West Virginia (W, 20-13 over James Madison): James Madison is one of the top FCS teams in the country, but a Big 12 team should win by more than a score.

Next: Saturday at Missouri, 11 a.m.

10. Kansas (W, 24-17 over Indiana State): The Les Miles era got off to a winning start ... barely.

Next: Saturday vs. Coastal Carolina 6 p.m.