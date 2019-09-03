What had Gary Patterson saying ‘It’s either red or black... roulette’ after TCU win?

TCU kicker Jonathan Song has career day vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff TCU kicker Jonathan Song connected on five field goals in the season-opening victory over Arkansas- Pine Bluff. The five field goals were a career-best for Song. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU kicker Jonathan Song connected on five field goals in the season-opening victory over Arkansas- Pine Bluff. The five field goals were a career-best for Song.

TCU coach Gary Patterson didn’t seem overly pleased with senior kicker Jonathan Song throughout fall camp.

In the days leading into the season opener, Patterson said: “Kicking-wise, we still need to keep working on it.”

Well, Song answered the call, drilling 5 of 5 field goal attempts in TCU’s 39-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Asked about Patterson’s comments during fall camp, Song couldn’t help but smile.

“Honestly, the specialists and I joke about this, it’s harder kicking at practice than it is in the games,” Song said. “Having Coach P behind you and the intensity and all the players watching you, it’s honestly great practice out there.

“Ups and downs? It’s going to happen in everyone’s career. But next kick. Make or miss, next kick. You can’t change the result from the prior kick. Ups and downs, roller coaster stuff through fall camp, that’s all part of the process really.”

Song had a promising start to his senior season, connecting from 24, 36, 19, 34 and 38 yards. He also had a touchback on his lone kickoff.

The five made field goals were a career-best for Song. The Fort Worth All Saints product is now 22-of-25 in his career, including 21-of-22 inside 40 yards. He made the game-winning 27-yarder in last year’s Cheez-It Bowl.

Song joked that it would’ve been nice to get a sixth attempt, but the Frogs used freshman Griffin Kell for a 35-yarder in the fourth quarter.

TCU’s record for most field goals made in a game is six by former kicker Jaden Oberkrom (2012 vs. Texas Tech).

“Obviously that would’ve been an awesome personal accolade,” Song said. “But to see Griffin out there was awesome. All that’s important is that we got the ‘W’ today.”

Song accounted for 17 of the Frogs’ 39 points, making two PATs to go along with his five field goals.

Patterson was pleased with the kicking performance.

“Yeah, he didn’t miss ‘em,” Patterson said. “It’s either red or black -- roulette. It’s either between the uprights or it’s not.”

For Song, he’s trying to soak it all in his last season donning a TCU uniform. And he’s embracing the possibility of a bigger role this season.

Fellow senior Cole Bunce had been the Frogs’ long-range kicker, but Bunce could miss the entire season following a scooter accident this offseason.

Song has a strong enough leg to get touchbacks on kickoffs, as he showed in the opener. This is also a guy who made a 56-yard field goal in high school.

Asked about possibly taking more long-range kicks, Song said: “I wouldn’t say there’s more added pressure to it. I signed up for it. Whether Bunce was healthy or not, obviously we wish he was, but I’d still be prepared to be the guy to kick those long-range ones as well.

“I have a job. I’m expected to make my field goals.”