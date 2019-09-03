University of Texas
Texas Longhorn players troll LSU Tigers with ‘DBU’ shirts
As if the No. 10 Texas Longhorns game against the LSU Tigers needed anymore hype.
The biggest game in the country pitting two top 10 teams could potentially have season-defining ramifications. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Austin for the showdown, which is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium and will be televised on WFAA/Ch. 8.
And now we have some subtle gamesmanship from the Longhorns. A photo of Texas defensive backs wearing shirts with “There’s Only one DBU” on the back is apparently a subtle jab at No. 6 LSU, which prides itself on producing many top defensive backs. DBU-themed LSU shirts have been around for a while.
This can all be confusing for us here in the DFW area, who are used to the actual DBU, as in Dallas Baptist University, but I digress.
