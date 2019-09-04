Limited spots available for our second “Frog Talk” event on Sept. 10. Details inside

Frog Talk with Drew Davison and Mac Engel TCU beat writer Drew Davison and columnist Mac Engel answer questions and get story ideas from Frogs fans about the upcoming football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU beat writer Drew Davison and columnist Mac Engel answer questions and get story ideas from Frogs fans about the upcoming football season.

Calling all Frogs fans!

We’d love to have you join us next Tuesday, Sept. 10, to talk about TCU’s huge road game at Purdue, the weekend that was with Texas’ showdown vs. LSU, Texas A&M’s road test at No. 1 Clemson, the rest of the Big 12 (breath), and everything else under the college football sun.

Interested? Hurry, as we only have limited spots available. First drink is on us!

Email our sports editor, William Wilkerson, at wwilkerson@star-telegram.com.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you are one of the lucky ones we will email you with more information.

Additionally, we would love your feedback on our TCU coverage, what stories you would like to see more of, any story ideas you might be interested in pitching, etc.

Happy football season!