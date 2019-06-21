Tickets available for college football’s season-opening Classic at AT&T Stadium

Here’s where the nation’s top football recruits will play in college this season Here's where the Top 10 football recruits will play in college, according to ESPN. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's where the Top 10 football recruits will play in college, according to ESPN.

Tickets for the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium between Oregon and Auburn on Aug. 31 are available.

Tickets can be purchased online at SeatGeek.com, with prices starting at $50. AT&T Stadium parking ($50 per vehicle), is also available for purchase through SeatGeek.com.

It will be the 11th consecutive season AT&T Stadium has hosted a season-opening matchup since Oklahoma and BYU played in the inaugural game in 20009.



The Ducks-Tigers game is a rematch of the 2011 BCS Championship Game, which was the final game of the BCS era. It’s only the second time the schools have met.

LSU beat Miami 33-17 a year ago. Alabama and LSU have each played in the game three times. Oregon will join TCU and Michigan in the two-timers club.

