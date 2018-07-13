AT&T Stadium remains in College Football Playoff mix through 2025-26

Tarrant County is going to remainin the College Football Playoff mix for the foreseeable future.

The Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium will remain inthe rotation of national semifinal hosts, along with the Fiesta Bowl and PeachBowl, the College Football Playoff committee announced on Friday.

AT&T Stadium is scheduled to host semifinal matchups inthe 2018, 2021 and 2024 postseasons. In the other years, it’ll remain as a hostfor a New Year’s Six matchup.

“These bowl games have provided a quality experience for the student-athletes and fans for many years, including the first four seasons of the CFP, and we know that will continue,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “The communities of greater Dallas,Phoenix and Atlanta have fully embraced the opportunity to be a part of this very popular event and to showcase the unique opportunities they offer to visitors.”

AT&T Stadium hosted the first CFP national championship in 2014, which featured Ohio State defeating Oregon,and also hosted a semifinal matchup in the 2015 postseason, which featured Alabama defeating Michigan State.

“The College Football Playoff has helped to elevate the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on a national stage,” Carl Ice, Cotton Bowl Athletic Association chairman said in a statement. “We are thrilled to know the Classic will continue to be a part of the semifinal rotation and remain in the top tier of postseason college football well into the next decade.”

