Baker Mayfield doesn’t like Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger and doesn’t care who knows
Baker Mayfield has never been one to mince his words, and that certainly was the case in a recent interview when he was asked about the Texas Longhorns and their quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
The former Oklahoma Sooners Heisman-winning quarterback did not hold back when, during an appearance with Sportstalk 1400AM, the conversation turned to OU’s bitter rival from Austin.
“All the preseason publications I read, hearing people talk, they say, ‘Texas is finally back, they are finally back. They are going to contend for a national championship,’” a radio host said.
To which Mayfield replied, “They said the same thing when they beat Notre Dame a couple of years ago and they won like three games after that. I’m sick of that crap.”
Mayfield was then reminded of Ehlinger’s proclamation that Texas was back after it defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, to which the Browns QB replied: “He couldn’t beat Lake Travis [Mayfield’s high school alma mater] so I don’t really care. His opinion on winning, [Austin] Westlake [Ehlinger’s former high school] is a great program, but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles.
“Sam can stay down there in Texas. That will stir the pot. He doesn’t like me and I hope he knows that I don’t like him either.”
Texas and Oklahoma will play each other at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 12. Last season the Longhorns beat the Sooners during the regular season before OU got the best of the Horns in the Big 12 championship.
