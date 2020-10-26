Coronavirus fatigue? We get it. But Texans can’t let up just as cases are rising

Sometimes, the depth of our political polarization is overstated and over-dramatized.

Then, there are times like the opening minutes of Thursday’s presidential debate. The exchange between Donald Trump and Joe Biden perfectly encapsulates our national split on the coronavirus.

“I say we’re learning to live with it,” Trump said.

Biden retorted: “People are learning to die with it.”

Both are correct, in their limited ways. They reflect the complete divide among people who think the virus just isn’t that bad and those who are still in lockdown mode. The nuance required to navigate this dangerous moment, with the virus resurgent in much of Tarrant County and much of the country, was largely absent.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We have consistently advocated for cautious reopening. We believe it’s past time for children to be in schools. And much of the rest of life can go forward, with the right precautions and protections for the vulnerable.

But the rising case numbers and troubling levels of hospitalizations clearly show we need a change. It’s not one that can come from political leaders. It has to come from each of us.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Hey, who writes these editorials? Editorials are the positions of the Editorial Board, which serves as the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s institutional voice. The members of the board are: Cynthia M. Allen, columnist; Steve Coffman, editor and president; Bud Kennedy, columnist; Juan Antonio Ramos, editorial director of La Estrella, the Star-Telegram’s bilingual publication; and Ryan J. Rusak, opinion editor. Most editorials are written by Rusak and edited by Coffman. Editorials are unsigned because they represent the board’s consensus positions, not the views of individual writers. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right. How are topics and positions chosen? The Editorial Board meets regularly to discuss issues in the news and what points should be made in editorials. We strive to build a consensus to produce the strongest editorials possible, but when we differ, we put matters to a vote. The board aims to be consistent with stances it has taken in the past but usually engages in a fresh discussion based on new developments and different perspectives. We focus on local and state news, though we will also weigh in on national issues with an eye toward their impact on Texas or the Dallas-Fort Worth area. How are these different from news articles or signed columns? News reporters strive to keep their opinions out of what they write. They have no input on the Editorial Board’s stances. The board consults their reporting and expertise but does its own research for editorials. Signed columns by writers such as Allen, Kennedy and Rusak contain the writer’s personal opinions. How can I respond to an editorial, suggest a topic or ask a question? We invite readers to write letters to be considered for publication. The preferred method is an email to letters@star-telegram.com. To suggest a topic or ask a question, please email Rusak directly at rrusak@star-telegram.com.

Too many people still don’t get it about masks. Too many still don’t recognize the danger of mass gatherings. And too many who once were vigilant have given in, understandably, to COVID-19 fatigue.

To those of us who think we can’t get sick, or it won’t be bad for us if you do: We must do better, for the sake of others. If that isn’t motivation, think about how much quicker we can get to the day when the virus isn’t an ever-present threat, restaurants can open at full capacity, movies can be shown and small businesses can thrive.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Yes, our understanding of the virus and how it spreads has improved. The death rate has dropped, and the vast majority of people who contract it end up just fine. For those who get sick, there are better options, including the just-approved Remdesivir. All these things aren’t reasons to go to that crowded Halloween party or pack into a restaurant, but they are real.

But so is the newly rampant spread of the virus. And that means the additional threat to vulnerable people is real, too. Simply put: Maybe your grandmother won’t get sick, but someone’s will.

The more spikes we have, the longer it will take to get closer to normal. And businesses such as live music venues, restaurants and even independent shops are running out of time.

We’re all eager for the day when a vaccine is ready and widely available, but until then, we’re in danger of settling into an unsustainable pattern: spikes that force us to claw back more of life, followed by carelessness that eventually leads to more spikes. That means more illness, death and economic misery than we should all have to endure.

And all it costs us is wearing a mask properly when you’re out, as the law currently requires. It needs to fit right, cover the nose and not dangle from the chin. We must also skip big gatherings for a while. If we get it right, we can better endure the long road ahead with this virus.

It would help, too, if those on the other side of the argument (call it the Biden side) would acknowledge some clearly established facts. The debate about schools should be largely settled. There’s ample evidence at this point that with the right protocols, such as good ventilation and an emphasis on masks and hand-washing, opening schools doesn’t lead to a huge burst of cases, particularly in the younger grades.

And we should all be honest that there are tradeoffs. Children are suffering real social and mental damage. Some businesses will never come back. There’s even danger of other medical problems from delayed cancer screenings and other checkups.

Both sides should also be wary of confirmation bias. If you think the virus is not a big deal, don’t discount increased caseloads and the strain on the healthcare system. If you’re on the other side, don’t take the rare case of, say, a teacher or a young adult contracting the disease as proof. Their lives matter, and they shouldn’t be forgotten. But decisions should be made on data, not anecdotes.

With the virus spreading again, we are in danger of troubling weeks ahead — perhaps not the “dark winter” that Biden forecast, but with holiday celebrations around the corner, increased spread is a real possibility.

We all must make sacrifices. The more we make now, the fewer will be needed later.