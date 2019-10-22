Get ready! Strong thunderstorms forecast for North Texas later in the week

The threat of strong thunderstorms will return to North Texas on Thursday, but forecasters say no tornadoes are expected.

North Texans could see small hail and gusty winds in some storms as a cold front arrives Thursday afternoon with plenty of rain. Cooler air and gusty north winds can be expected behind the front.

“We are expecting some strong storms,” said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, in a Tuesday telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Before the cold front gets here, daytime temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday should be in the 70s and 60s with a sunny sky.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The cold front will arrive with lots of rain on Thursday and Friday morning.

Forecasters are expecting rainfall totals to reach 2 inches in some North Texas neighborhoods.

“A large area of North Texas will receive rain,” Barnes said. “It’s unclear at this time how long the rain will last, if it will go into Saturday or all weekend.”

There are no tornadoes in the forecast like the ones that hit North Texas on Sunday. Two tornadoes were confirmed in Dallas County with one rated an EF-3, which had estimated peak wind speeds of 140 mph in north Dallas. A second one was rated EF-1 in the Rowlett area.

11:40 AM - After further investigation and video footage courtesy of the City of Rockwall, an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 90 mph has been confirmed. More detailed information will be available later this afternoon. #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/WwWSToJkli — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 22, 2019

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Van Zandt County, while officials with the NWS in Fort Worth confirmed on Tuesday that an EF-1 tornado hit Rockwall on Sunday.