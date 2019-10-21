Baby born in laundry room as tornado swirled around North Texas Sunday night

A baby was born in the laundry room at The Bump Birthing Center Sunday night. Courtesy The Bump Birthing Center

As the tornado whipped through North Texas Sunday night, destroying homes and buildings, a baby girl was born.

In a laundry room.

Without power.

By candlelight.

“Baby girl born in our laundry room with the tornado sirens going off, a tornado on the ground half a mile away,” stated a Facebook post by The Bump Birthing Center in Rowlett. “Welcome to the world beauty!”

The baby, whose name has not been made public, came in the middle of the storm that destroyed countless buildings and knocked out power throughout North Texas.

She is doing well, according to some the hashtags on the Facebook post.

“#laundryroomdelivery #weareallsafe #godisgood.”

The birthing center said it was limited by the birth parents about the information it could share.

“Congrats & great job,” one person posted on Facebook. “That baby needs an amazing name for his/her amazing entrance into the world.”

Many suggested “Stormy.”