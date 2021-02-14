Weather News

Winter storm Uri brings snow to North Texas. But it also brings special dangers.

Winter Storm Uri’s first snowfall across Tarrant County began early Sunday morning, with the heaviest of the precipitation expected across most of the county from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow could continue into Monday, with between 3 and 6 inches expected across the region. Dallas and Fort Worth are likely to see 3-4 inches.

The continent-spanning winter storm has brought snow, icy roadways and record low temperatures to America, Canada and Mexico.

The storm is expected to bring dangerous temperatures to North Texas from Sunday to Tuesday, with wind chill values below zero degrees. Dangers of hypothermia and frost bite will become increasingly concerning as wind chill values and temperatures continue to drop, according to the National Weather Service.

MedStar in Fort Worth is prioritizing any calls relating to people outside, according to a news release.

The National Weather Service and MedStar have issued some tips for surviving this dangerous weather.

Staying warm with no power, and outdoors

Risks of power outages will increase as snowfall and possible heavy winds continue through the early part of the week.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking consumers and businesses to reduce their electricity use as much as possible Sunday through Tuesday, according to a news release.

“We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “At the same time, we are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units. We are asking Texans to take some simple, safe steps to lower their energy use during this time.”

Here are some tips to reduce electricity use:

Given the prolonged, below-freezing temperatures, conservation measures should be implemented safely and within reason, If power reserves drop too low, ERCOT may need to declare an Energy Emergency Alert, which allows the grid operator to take advantage of additional resources that are only available during scarcity conditions. There are three levels of alerts, and rotating power outages are only implemented as a last resort to maintain reliability of the electric system, the release said.

When outdoors, follow these tips to prevent hypothermia and frostbite:

Driving safely

A 100-car pileup in Fort Worth on Thursday before sunrise left six dead and underlined the dangers of driving on icy roads.

The National Weather Service urges people to avoid driving unless they absolutely have to. Roads are already packed with ice and snow, the service warned.

As of 7:30 a.m Sunday, MedStar in Fort Worth responded to six major vehicle collisions on all area highways since midnight, according to a release from the ambulance service.

Protect against carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide poisoning is increasingly risky when people are using gas to heat their homes.

To avoid poisoning, which can lead to death, MedStar said nobody should use stoves or ovens to heat their homes.

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in the bloodstream, replacing oxygen. It leads to tissue damage and possibly death. Because carbon monoxide is colorless and naturally odorless and tasteless, making it hard to detect.

Do not sit in a tightly sealed or small space with a space heater, stove, oven or any kind of engine that is gas-powered. That increases your risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to MedStar.

Watch out for the signs and symptoms:

Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working and keep a batter powered detector near every area where your sleep. Check detectors regularly to make sure they are working and never use a gas-powered generator indoors.

Weather watches and warnings

A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Current Temperatures

Current temperatures and weather data from NOAA weather stations updated hourly.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
