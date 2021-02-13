Freezing drizzle, slick roads Saturday in DFW, ahead of possible 4-6 inches of snow

Slick roads and bridges were reported across North Texas Saturday morning after patchy freezing drizzle dampened surfaces and below-freezing temperatures created some ice.

MedStar responded to 20 crashes between 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, spokesman Matt Zavadsky said in an email. Seven people were taken to hospitals.

Freezing drizzle, similar to a “fine mist,” began after midnight in the Dallas-Fort Worth region and continued into the morning, according to Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The light drizzle is expected continue through around 11 a.m., Dunn said, as temperatures hover around 20 degrees. The precipitation may not look scary but, with the frigid conditions, surfaces can become glazed over, he said.

Though there should be a break from the precipitation Saturday afternoon, the cold temperatures are expected to linger, meaning the threat of icy surfaces continues too. Heavier drizzle or light rain, possibly mixed in with sleet, is then expected to develop after midnight into Sunday morning, Dunn said.

That should continue through the morning, and sometime in the afternoon it should begin to transition over to snow, Dunn said. It’s expected to pick up in intensity after the sun sets on Sunday, he said, and continue at a heavy rate until the sun rises Monday morning. Four to six inches is expected across DFW.

Dunn advised people to avoid getting out all weekend and into Monday if they can, noting Monday is Washington’s Birthday, a holiday for many working people.

“If you don’t have to be out, don’t go out. Don’t take the chance,” Dunn said over the phone on Saturday. “If you absolutely have to get out, you really need to be prepared if you’re going in your car. Travel could be life-threatening, meaning if you slip off in a ditch it could be several hours before somebody could come to get you.”

People getting out in their car would be wise to bring blankets and food, and dress in layers, Dunn said.

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas notes that wind chills as low as -15 between late Sunday and early Monday could become life-threatening, for people and pets. Additionally, strong winds, coupled with the heavy snow, could lead to near-white out conditions. That could make visibility difficult on the roadways.

The high on Saturday was expected to reach around 28, according to the weather service forecast. The high is expected to be near 25 on Sunday and then 14 on Monday.

More snow is expected Wednesday, the forecast shows.