Freezing rain, bitter cold forecast ahead of 4-6 inches of snow Sunday into Monday

More winter weather is expected to hit the Dallas-Fort Worth region this weekend, beginning with freezing drizzle Saturday morning and continuing with as much as six inches of snow late Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to the single digits, with blustery winds that could make it feel even colder. There should be “steadily deteriorating conditions” over the weekend, and it could be a dangerous window to get behind the wheel, according to Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Patchy freezing drizzle is first expected to develop in the early morning hours of Saturday, after 4 a.m., according to the weather service. With temperatures expected to hover around the 20s, Dunn said the drizzle could freeze soon after it hits surfaces like roadways and bridges. It can happen “in a matter of minutes,” he said.

On-and-off drizzle could continue through Saturday, according to the weather service. Then, early Sunday morning, additional freezing rain is expected to develop, again with temperatures in the 20s, Dunn said. That is expected to transition over to some light snow during the day, he said, with the main snow event happening that night.

Between midnight Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, there should be moderate to heavy snowfall rates, coating the region in anywhere from 4 to 6 inches, Dunn said. With temperatures around 10 degrees or lower on Monday morning, the snow is “not going to go anywhere.”

It should be a light and dry snow, and gusts of wind could blow it around, Dunn said. That could potentially impact visibility on the roadways.

A winter storm watch from the weather service warns heavy snow and blowing will be possible, and there could be “near blizzard conditions.” Following Thursday’s deadly pileup on the icy I-35W in Fort Worth, Dunn said people should avoid driving if they can.

“If you absolutely don’t have to be out, don’t,” Dunn said over the phone Friday morning. “It’ll be life-threatening.”

If someone is planning on driving amid poor conditions, he said, they should plan ahead and bring items like blankets or food in case they were to crash or slide into a ditch. People should also take similar precautions at home in preparation of possible power outages, getting essential items ready.

Texans aren’t always used to single-digit temperatures, and it will feel colder too, Dunn said. On Monday morning — Washington’s birthday — wind chill values could be between -10 and -15.

In the winter storm watch, the weather service advises people take steps as soon as possible to protect pipes from the cold. People are also warned that prolonged time in the bitter cold could result in hypothermia.

Highs are expected to be 29 on Saturday and 24 on Sunday, before the high drops to around 14 on Monday.

Another system is expected to bring snow on Wednesday, according to the weather service.

“It looks like a pretty messy week coming up,” Dunn said.