Fort Worth ISD will hold in-person classes Friday; some districts cancel or go virtual

After conferring with weather experts, Fort Worth ISD has made the decision to hold in-person instruction at all campuses Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the district said in a news release. Virtual instruction will also take place as regularly scheduled.

However, any student who usually attends in person and who would like to learn virtually on Friday may do so synchronously, the district said.

“Campuses will be open early and ready to receive students out of the cold and into the warm school environment,” the release said.

All other FWISD offices and facilities will be open on Friday, and all employees should report to work in person.

District leaders will continue to keep a careful watch on the forecast throughout the weekend and will communicate with students, families and employees any decisions concerning next week, the release said.

While snow is being predicted for Monday, that day is already a student holiday (Presidents Day) and all teacher professional development will take place virtually that day, FWISD said.

Some other North Texas districts and schools have canceled classes or will hold virtual-only classes Friday.

Dallas ISD teachers and students will continue virtual-only learning on Friday, the district announced on social media. All Dallas ISD employees will remain working from home. For athletics cancellations and other updates, visit dallasisd.org or follow the district’s social media channels.

