Crisis forum, card drop-off set Saturday for those affected by Fort Worth I-35 crash

Two events will be held Saturday in response to the crash on I-35W this week that killed six people and injured dozens of others, according to a city news release.

Cards and letters

Community members are invited to drop off cards and letters for the first responders and residents affected by the accident.

Cards and letters can be dropped off at the Southwest Regional Library inside the main entrance at 4001 Library Lane from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Volunteers from the Downtown Fort Worth Rotary Club will be assisting with collection and distribution.

Crisis Management Forum

Anyone impacted by the accident is invited to attend a crisis management forum at Doxology Bible Church, 4805 Arborlawn Drive in Fort Worth from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Participants should follow the signs to enter the event.

There will be a short program. Information on assistance and resources will be available. MHMR will also be at the event to provide information on services.

To respect the privacy of participants seeking support, the forum is not open to media.