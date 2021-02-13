UTA announces campuses will close at 4 p.m. Saturday due to threat of winter weather

The University of Texas at Arlington announced on Saturday its campuses would close at 4 p.m. due to the threat of incoming winter weather.

The closure goes for the UTA’s main campus in Arlington as well as the the UTA Fort Worth Center, the UTA Research Institute in Fort Worth and all other UTA locations, officials said in a news release. The Maverick Activities Center in Arlington will also close at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The University Center and University Commons in Arlington, however, will remain open until 9 p.m., officials said. The UTA women’s basketball game that was scheduled for 2 p.m. was still set to proceed as normal.

The Center Library in Arlington is closed all day Saturday, according to the release.

The National Weather Service warns freezing rain could develop late Saturday into Sunday, potentially creating slick surfaces with the below-freezing temperatures. Between 4 and 6 inches of snow is expected Sunday night into Monday.