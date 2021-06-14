Texas
North Texas lottery winner claims $1 million prize in scratch game
We have a new millionaire in North Texas.
The Mesquite resident claimed a $1 million winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch game “Million Dollar Loteria.”
The ticket was purchased at Elmer’s Drive-In Grocery just south of downtown Dallas at 2101 S. Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Five of the six top $1 million prizes in “Million Dollar Loteria” have been claimed. The game offers more than $177.8 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.
