Hurst resident wins more than $400,000 in cash from a $1 scratch-off ticket

A Hurst woman won more than $400,000 in a $1 scratch-off.

A Hurst woman won more than $400,000 in cash after purchasing a $1 scratch-off ticket, the Texas Lottery announced Monday.







Ana K. Esparza Perez claimed a top prize winning ticket from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Weekly Half Grand.

The prize is marketed as a game that earns its top winners $500 per week for 20 years, but Esparza Perez opted for the $439,184.68 cash value option.

The ticket was purchased at a Hurst Kroger at 708 E. Pipeline Road.

Esparza Perez claimed the second of four top prizes available in the game.

The Weekly Half Grand game offers more than $18.3 million in total prizes, according to a Texas Lottery press release.