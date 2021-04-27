Local

Lottery winner scores $2.5 million in this North Texas town

A Terrell resident won $2.5 million after playing the Texas lottery “Instant Millionaire” scratch-off game.
Terrell has a new millionaire resident.

A top prize-winning ticket worth $2.5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch game “Instant Millionaire” was purchased at a QuikTrip on State Highway 34 in Terrell.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The median household income in Terrell is about $44,500, according to Data USA.

It’s the eighth of 10 top prizes worth $2.5 million claimed in this game. The game offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 40 $1 million winners. Of the 40 $1 million winners, 28 have been claimed.

Overall odds of winning any prize in “Instant Millionaire” are 1 in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

