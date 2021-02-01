Lottery

2021 just got a little better for one Texas Lottery winner in Arlington

The year just got a little better for an Arlington resident.

The Texas Lottery announced a $1 million prize winning ticket was recently claimed at the Kroger on S.E. Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington.

The winning claim was made on a scratch-ticket 200X The Cash game. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

This is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, according to Texas Lottery. The 200X The Cash game offers more than $130.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.54, including break-even prizes.

An Arlington resident won $1 million in July on a $50 scratch-off ticket.

