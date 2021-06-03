Is this your ticket? Winning $18 million Texas Lotto ticket sold in Plano not yet claimed

An $18.75 million Lotto ticket sold in Plano has yet to be claimed, the Texas Lottery said Thursday.

The winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday with the numbers 22-33-44-45-47-54. The ticket was purchased at the Xpress Food & Fuel, located at 800 E. Parker Road in Plano.

Whoever bought the ticket selected cash value as an option, and the winner will receive $14,259,272.66 in cash before taxes.

The prize has not yet been claimed, and the winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting our newest Lotto Texas jackpot winner,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 53,451 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $12,388 for the same drawing. The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on June 5 will reset to an estimated $5 million.