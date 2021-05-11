Arlington

Arlington resident wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket, Texas Lottery says

An Arlington resident won the top prize of $5 million on a scratch-off ticket from the Texas Lottery, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the Matlock Food Mart, at 5400 Matlock Road, in Arlington. The ticket was part of the Texas Lottery $200 Million Ca$h scratch-off game, according to a news release from the lottery.

The release didn’t say when the ticket was purchased.

This was the third of four $5 million prizes to be claimed in the game, the release notes, meaning there’s one more top prize out there.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.39, including break-even prizes, the lottery said. The odds go up, of course, for the top prize, though the lottery didn’t say by how much.

In the Texas Lottery game Lone Star Millions, the odds of winning $2 is 1 in 10, according to Texas Monthly. The odds of winning $10,000 in the game is 1 in 600,000.

