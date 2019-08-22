‘There was nothing illegal’: lawmaker says members were named, denies quid-pro-quo offer

House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, during the first day of the 86th Texas legislative session in Jan. 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

State Rep. Dustin Burrows acknowledged on Thursday that certain Republican incumbents were targeted during a meeting between himself, Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

But, in what were his first public comments about the controversy, he denied accusations that access was offered to a news site affiliated with Empower Texans in exchange for the conservative political advocacy group’s firepower.

“There was nothing illegal done in that meeting,” Burrows said of the June 12 meeting.

Sullivan alleges that during the meeting, which is now the subject of a lawsuit and an inquiry by the Texas Rangers, Bonnen offered long-sought-after press credentials to writers of Empower Texans’ affiliated news site. In exchange, Sullivan said, Empower Texans would promise to refrain from targeting certain Republican members in the upcoming 2020 elections while going after others.

Sullivan later revealed he secretly recorded the meeting, and Republican lawmakers and officials who have listened to it have said it largely supports Sullivan’s account.

Burrows joined numerous lawmakers and state leaders who have asked for the recording to be made public, and called for the “full, unedited, complete, immediate release of the tapes.”

Sullivan alleges that Bonnen then left the room while Burrows read off a list of 10 Republican incumbents to target.

Speaking with radio show host Chad Hasty Thursday morning, Burrows said “there’s no physical list.”

“We didn’t walk in there with a piece of paper with the idea,” Burrows said.

Burrows went on to acknowledge that he focused on certain lawmakers who had voted against a taxpayer-funded lobbying proposal that failed to pass this legislative session.

“I pulled up the record vote. It’s a public document, has all 150 names on it. And I went through names of Republicans that voted against it,” Burrows said. “I made some subjective calls.”

Burrows said he went through the list alphabetically, assessing who he thought would ultimately come around on the issue, and who wouldn’t budge.

“From that, that’s where these names came from,” Burrows said.

When asked specifically whether Burrows offered House media credentials, he said “I did not.”

Sullivan took to Twitter shortly after Burrows spoke on air and called the interview “priceless.”

“Nixonian in denials, and silly in proclamations of good intent,” Sulivan wrote. “So why did the laughable Mr. Burrows resign as chairman of the #TxLege @TXGOPCaucus?”

“This is the worst of politics,” Burrows said, citing the way Sullivan has slowly dripped out information and selectively shared the recording.

Lawmakers on the alleged list have called for an investigation. Burrows resigned as chairman of the House Republican Caucus last week, and announced Wednesday he will seek reelection.

Burrows received Gov. Greg Abbott’s endorsement for re-election Thursday.

Burrows said he has not spoken with the Texas Rangers, who are conducting an “initial inquiry” into the allegations at the request of the House General Investigating Committee.

