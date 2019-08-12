Texas Rangers to investigate House speaker’s meeting with Empower Texans

Not sure what Texas’ elected politicians actually do? Here are explanations Railroad commissioner? County Court-at-Law judge? County tax assessor-collector? When you head to the polls, know what the responsibilities are of the positions on your ballot. Here's a brief explainer on some of the key elected positions in Texas Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Railroad commissioner? County Court-at-Law judge? County tax assessor-collector? When you head to the polls, know what the responsibilities are of the positions on your ballot. Here's a brief explainer on some of the key elected positions in Texas

After meeting behind closed doors for nearly an hour, the House General Investigating Committee unanimously moved to have the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit conduct an investigation into allegations of a quid pro quo offer made by the House speaker.

“It is the committee’s intention in adopting the motion that any investigation should follow the facts and the evidence without regard to political considerations,” said Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, and chairman of the committee.

The unit has subpoena powers and may receive assistance from local law enforcement or state agencies. The committee also requested a copy of the Rangers’ final investigative report be provided to the committee at the conclusion of the investigation.

The allegations surrounding House Speaker Dennis Bonnen were raised a little more than two weeks ago by Michael Quinn Sullivan, the CEO of the conservative political advocacy group Empower Texans. They revolve around a June 12 meeting between Sullivan, Bonnen and GOP Caucus Chairman Dustin Burrows.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sullivan claims that during the meeting Bonnen offered long sought-after press credentials for the organization’s news site in exchange for Empower Texans’ firepower to go against 10 Republican incumbents during their re-election campaigns. Sullivan later revealed he secretly recorded the meeting, and those who have listened to it have said it largely support Sullivan’s accusations.

“Speaker Bonnen fully supports the committee’s decision and has complete faith in the House rules and committee process working as they are intended,” a spokeswoman for Bonnen said shortly after the hearing.

Lawmakers and onlookers packed a House hearing room Monday in anticipation of the House General Investigating Committee’s public hearing. But to the frustration of some in the audience, the committee quickly entered into a closed-door executive session just minutes after it began.

With no witnesses set to testify, the five House members on the committee left the room shortly after taking a moment of silence to honor the El Paso shooting victims. Meyer said no decisions voted on in the closed-door meeting.

Rep. Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, who is a member of the committee, said the committee will request the report be issued within 30 days. Pacheco said he would like to see the recording be released “at the end.”

“I’m pleased that we’re going this route because you don’t know what’s in the pickle barrel until you take the lid off of it,” Pacheco said.

The Rangers’ Public Integrity Unit has the authority to investigate complaints regarding “an offense against public administration,” according to government code. And if there is suspicion an offense occurred after an initial investigation has been conducted, the unit can refer the matter to the prosecuting attorney of the county “in which the venue is proper.”

Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, attended Monday’s hearing. Beckley, one of the Democratic lawmakers reportedly disparaged on the recording, said in a statement that while she was initially disappointed that the committee went into executive session, that she supports the committee’s decision. Beckley urged for the recording along with the Rangers’ full report to be released to the public.

Beckley said Bonnen reached out to her personally after she issued a statement last week seeking an apology.

“I don’t think he can come back from this,” Beckley said.

Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, D-Laredo, also attended, and called on Meyer last week to have the hearing open to the public and allow lawmakers sit in on any closed-door session.

Raymond said he received no response to his letter, and that the recording, which he called “the fourth expert witness,” should be made public.

“That was my hope that was where the committee was going,” Raymond said. “I think all of us, especially who serve in the House, would like to know for ourselves exactly what transpired.”

The highly-anticipated hearing came days after the Texas Democratic Party filed a lawsuit against Sullivan, Bonnen and Burrows over the June 12 meeting.

The committee quickly scheduled a hearing last week, after a growing number of calls for the allegations to be investigated and for the recording to be released to the public.

Details surrounding the allegations have slowly trickled out.

First raised in a post on the group’s affiliated news site, Texas Scorecard, Sullivan claimed that he sent a letter to Bonnen’s office denying the alleged offer. Sullivan included a copy of Bonnen’s letter in response, but declined to share a copy of his own.

In response to a records request from the Star-Telegram seeking correspondence between Bonnen and Sullivan, Bonnen’s office declined to provide copies of the letters, citing communication was exempt under a section of government code that allows a member of the legislature to withhold correspondence from a private citizen.

Friday night, Bonnen’s office reversed its decision, and said Sullivan waived confidentiality for the letter he sent.