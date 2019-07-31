‘He lied.’ Empower Texans CEO threatens to release alleged recording of House Speaker

Not sure what Texas’ elected politicians actually do? Here are explanations Railroad commissioner? County Court-at-Law judge? County tax assessor-collector? When you head to the polls, know what the responsibilities are of the positions on your ballot. Here's a brief explainer on some of the key elected positions in Texas Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Railroad commissioner? County Court-at-Law judge? County tax assessor-collector? When you head to the polls, know what the responsibilities are of the positions on your ballot. Here's a brief explainer on some of the key elected positions in Texas

The CEO of the conservative political advocacy group Empower Texans threatened Wednesday to release an alleged recording of a meeting with two top House Republicans if they do not recant statements about allegations raised last week that access was offered in exchange for targeting Republican incumbents.

Michael Quinn Sullivan, the CEO of the hardline conservative group, wrote in a post on the organization’s news site Texas Scorecard, that he had recorded the entirety of a June 12 meeting with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and House GOP Caucus Chairman Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock. Sullivan touted the alleged recording as proof of his version of events, and called on Bonnen to both apologize and retract his alleged offer and statements.

“I will not be the victim he intended,” Sullivan wrote.

Bonnen’s and Burrows’ offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday night.

In a post last week, Sullivan alleged that Bonnen offered two of Texas Scorecard’s writers long sought-after House press credentials. In exchange, Sullivan claimed, Empower Texans would promise to refrain from targeting certain Republican members in the upcoming 2020 elections while going after 10 Republican incumbents that Burrows allegedly read off of a list.

In a statement Monday — four days after the allegations were first raised — Bonnen confirmed he met with Sullivan in June, but publicly denied the allegation that a list of representatives was produced.

In Sullivan’s post Wednesday, he claimed that Bonnen has misrepresented aspects of the meeting and the events leading up to it. Now, Sullivan is demanding Bonnen and Burrows — who has been publicly silent on the issue — recant what they have said.

“Speaker Bonnen and Rep. Burrows must recant their false claims. All of them. Immediately,” Sullivan wrote. “If they do not, I believe I will be obligated to release the recording — in whole or in part, I haven’t decided yet — so as to set straight the record they have tried to contort.”

Sullivan said that the recording was made for his “own protection,” and cited a gun rights activist’s claims that Bonnen lied about a separate confrontation between the two.

“I recorded the meeting because Bonnen is known not only for misrepresenting the truth but for being hot-tempered, impulsive, and undisciplined. The recording captures that,” Sullivan wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.