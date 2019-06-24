Texas state Rep. Jonathan Stickland is not seeking re-election

Stickland warns Tea Party leaders about fierce general election challenges State Rep. Jonathan Stickland tells members of the NE Tarrant Tea Party that winning the primary is no longer enough for Texas conservatives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Rep. Jonathan Stickland tells members of the NE Tarrant Tea Party that winning the primary is no longer enough for Texas conservatives.

State Rep. Jonathan Stickland — long known as a firebrand and political bomb-thrower — will not seek another term in office.

The 35-year-old Bedford Republican announced Monday morning that he was leaving the office he has held since 2013 on his own terms.

“Eight years was enough for George Washington, and it certainly is for me,” he posted on Facebook. “After much prayerful consideration and reflection, I have determined it is not the Lord’s will for me to seek re-election.

“Instead, I intend to dedicate more time to my family, my church, and my business,” he wrote. “It was never my intention to grow old in office.”

Stickland, a staunch and vocal Tea Party conservative, stressed that he never gave up or sold out.

He has been a lightning rod since taking office, drawing headlines for everything from pushing expanded gun rights in Texas to being part of an investigation about whether witness cards for a legislative committee hearing were falsified.

He narrowly won his 2018 re-election bid.

“Rep. Stickland’s effectiveness has been waning and he effectively became a party of one in the Legislature as he fought battles with less support than sessions past,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston. “For Rep. Stickland, it was pretty lonely in the House where he didn’t have as many allies as the last few sessions and he was the target of much of the ire from both parties for, in their opinion, obstructing the process.

“There is a sense that the conservative movement has lost momentum and Rep. Stickland was the lone voice preaching to a dwindling flock of true believers.”

This leaves up for grabs in next year’s election the post of representing House District 92 ,which includes Hurst, Bedford and parts of Arlington, Fort Worth and Grand Prairie.

Key moments

This year, Stickland passed his first bill through the Legislature since taking office: the plan to eliminate red light cameras throughout Texas, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law.

He often butted heads with House leadership, was a vocal presence at the back microphone in the House and has been the centerpiece of many dramatic moments in the Legislature.

This session, he pushed a plan known as “constitutional carry,” which would let Texans carry handguns without having a license, prompted a gun rights advocate to visit the homes of some lawmakers, including House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, when legislators were in Austin.

Bonnen, who said he received death threats this session, declared Stickland’s bill dead.

So did Stickland. “I cannot participate in political theater and ask that Texans come to Austin to spend their time and money for a piece of legislation that has no path to success,” he wrote in a statement.

In 2017, he and members of the Texas Freedom Caucus — a right-leaning group dedicated to fighting for conservative causes — became frustrated late in the session because they felt their voices weren’t being heard.

That led to what has become known as the Mother’s Day Massacre, when Stickland and other upset caucus members used procedural moves to kill more than 100 bills.

And in 2015, Stickland was kicked out of a House Committee hearing — as he was presenting a bill to ban red light cameras — after concerns were raised that witness registration forms were improperly submitted.

“I did nothing against the rules. I did nothing against the law,” he told the Star-Telegram at the time. “I did nothing that was even wrong.

“I’m going to continue to stay down here and fight for limited government and conservative principles.”

Moving forward

Stickland has been described by Texas Monthly as someone who seems to be “at war with the world.”

He has said he often felt the need to fight in the Legislature, working on behalf of “liberty.”

But now he said it’s time to leave.

“I don’t want to turn into what we’ve been fighting and become part of the establishment,” he wrote on Facebook.

He said part of him will miss serving in the Legislature, but he looks forward to “gaining some of our personal lives back.”

“This is not goodbye,” Stickland said in his post. “This is just a new chapter for the Stickland family. The fight and defense of liberty never stops for us.

“It will just take a different shape.”