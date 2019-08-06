State Politics
“It was a mistake:” House Speaker sends email apologizing for meeting with Empower Texans CEO
House Speaker Dennis Bonnen apologized to House members in an email Tuesday for taking a meeting with a conservative activist who has raised allegations that access was offered in exchange for targeting Republican incumbents.
Bonnen, who has previously denied the allegations, said the meeting was a mistake and that he said “terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally,” according to a copy of the email obtained by the Star-Telegram.
Here’s what the email said:
Dear Members,
I’m sorry. I was stupid to take a meeting with an individual who has worked hard to divide our House. It was a mistake.
I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally. You know me well enough to know I say things with no filter. That’s not an excuse for the hurtful things I said or the discussion that was had.
Once again, I call for the release of the entire unedited recording so the House is no longer held hostage, ans we can begin to heal.
I have reached out to many of you, and I want to visit with all of you. I hope I have the chance to apologize to you personally.
I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. I ask for your forgiveness, and I hope to rebuild your trust.
-Dennis
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
