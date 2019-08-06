State Politics

“It was a mistake:” House Speaker sends email apologizing for meeting with Empower Texans CEO

From left to right, Rep. Matt Krause, Rep. Ron Simmons, Rep. Dennis Bonnen and Rep. Dwayne Bohac walk away after Bonnen announced his plan for a sales tax cut at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday April 8, 2015.
House Speaker Dennis Bonnen apologized to House members in an email Tuesday for taking a meeting with a conservative activist who has raised allegations that access was offered in exchange for targeting Republican incumbents.

Bonnen, who has previously denied the allegations, said the meeting was a mistake and that he said “terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally,” according to a copy of the email obtained by the Star-Telegram.

Here’s what the email said:

Dear Members,

I’m sorry. I was stupid to take a meeting with an individual who has worked hard to divide our House. It was a mistake.

I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally. You know me well enough to know I say things with no filter. That’s not an excuse for the hurtful things I said or the discussion that was had.

Once again, I call for the release of the entire unedited recording so the House is no longer held hostage, ans we can begin to heal.

I have reached out to many of you, and I want to visit with all of you. I hope I have the chance to apologize to you personally.

I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. I ask for your forgiveness, and I hope to rebuild your trust.

-Dennis

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

