Jim Ross wins bid for Arlington mayor, defeats Michael Glaspie

Attorney and businessman Jim Ross won his bid for Arlington mayor Saturday, defeating minister and former council member Michael Glaspie, according to unofficial results.

Ross had captured 54.45% of the vote to Glaspie’s 45.55% with all of 133 Tarrant County vote centers reporting. Ross had 11,320 votes to Glaspie’s 9,470.

Saturday’s runoff marked the end of a crowded race to succeed Mayor Jeff Williams. Williams cannot run again due to term limits, making the race the first since 2003 without an incumbent.

Ross said he was proud of the support his campaign had garnered since the general election. His priority in office, he said, will remain attracting more jobs and businesses to the city.

“Arlington has to get better at developing and attracting new businesses and developments,” he said during his election party at Live! by Loews.

Energy at Ross’ campaign party was high into the night, as Ross mingled with people and congratulated Hunter on her District 3 win.

Residents in southeast Arlington similarly whittled down their options in the District 3 City Council race. Nikkie Hunter defeated Diana Saleh with 55.65% of the vote to Saleh’s 44.35%.

Glaspie and Ross secured comfortable leads in the May 1 general election, and Ross fell just short of winning the race outright with 47.41% of the vote to Glaspie’s 21.13%. The duo ended the night at the top of a seven-person race — down from eight after talent purchasing agent Jerry Warden was deemed ineligible to run due to previous felony convictions.

Candidates have spent their campaigns laying out plans to support small businesses and neighborhoods following years of emphasis on large-scale development projects such as Globe Life Field construction. The new mayor and council members will also contend with the city’s need for more market rate and affordable housing, as well as dwindling vacant land available for development.

Glaspie, 74, has campaigned on platforms including public safety and security during the pandemic and supporting first responders, embracing economic, educational and cultural resources to attract new businesses and bolster existing ones, and supporting quality educational opportunities through modern training.

Glaspie served three terms as District 8 council member, which represents the city at-large. He also served as school board member for Arlington school district and has been a pastoral staff member at Mount Olive Baptist Church for 23 years. Glaspie’s other experience includes time on Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Board, North Central Texas Council of Governments, Tarrant Appraisal Board and Senior Citizens Services of Tarrant County.

Ross has said he would prioritize promoting small businesses to grow the economy and attract jobs as businesses recover from pandemic-related losses, keep funding police and fire departments and improve transportation options, including roads and transit.

The mayor’s race is Ross’ first foray into campaigning for local office. He owns Mercury Chophouse in north Arlington and a namesake law firm that represents the Texas Rangers. Ross has also served on several boards including the Margarita Society, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Ross was also the chair of the Arlington Police Foundation Board of Directors.

Glaspie also had prominent endorsements from former Mayor Elzie Odom, former Police Chief Theron Bowman and former Arlington superintendents Jerry McCullough and Mac Bernd. Mayoral candidates who did not advance to the runoff also threw support behind Glaspie.

In a phone interview with the Star-Telegram, Glaspie said he was proud of the campaign he ran.

“We reached out as much as we could and tried to identify places where we could connect with people and in return get them to come out and vote,” Glaspie said.

Glaspie said officials and those active in the community should remain connected with residents’ needs.

“We need to be the city in which everyone has the opportunity to do their best and that the city is doing everything they can to make life meaningful for everyone,” he said.

City Council District 3

Early election results favored Hunter for the race to represent the district that includes Arlington Highlands, Tarrant County College and the municipal airport.

Just 29 votes separated Saleh, an account manager, and Hunter, a health care administrator, in the May 1 general election. Both received around 32% of the vote in the five-person race, with Saleh claiming a narrow lead by the end of the night.

Hunter, 44, prioritized repairing streets, funding police and fire departments, supporting small businesses and keeping property taxes low during the campaign. She previously told the Star-Telegram she entered the race after noticing none of her opponents originally listed neighborhood safety and lowering crime rates as their platforms.

Saleh, 32, emphasized a people-driven campaign to hear out people who feel like their city concerns have been left unheard. Her priorities include boosting transparency in city hall, safety and economic opportunity for new entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The victor will replace Marvin Sutton, who ran for mayor instead of a second term representing District 3.