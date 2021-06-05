2 incumbents lose their seats on Fort Worth City Council

Fort Worth City Hall from Texas Street. lranker@star-telegram.com

New faces will be coming to Fort Worth City Council for the first time in four years as voters in two council districts selected new representation and incumbents Jungas Jordan and Kelly Allen Gray lost their seats, according to unofficial results.

District 6

Jared Williams, a science educator, defeated incumbent Jungus Jordan, the longest serving council member, with 50.97% of the vote to Jordan’s 49.03% Williams had 7,190 votes; Jordan had 6,917.

Tiesa Leggett ran against both in the general election.

The district includes southwest Fort Worth neighborhoods and the new Tarleton State campus.

District 7

Leonard Firestone, co-founder of Firestone and Robertson Distilling, had 55.2% while Zeb Pent, self- employed, 44.8%, according to unofficial results in Tarrant and Denton counties.

Council member Dennis Shingleton’s retirement opened the district to 10 candidates. Pent won the general election by five points but third place finisher Lee Henderson threw his support behind Firestone, arguing that Pent would be “unquestionably dangerous” for Fort Worth.

The district stretches from central Fort Worth, including the Cultural District, to the far north and the AllianceTexas corridor.

District 8

Chris Nettles, self employed, had 52.2% and incumbent Kelly Allen Gray had 47.8%. Nettles had 3,591 votes to Gray’s 3,288.

Three others for District 8 in the general election when Nettles beat Gray by about 2 points.

The district includes a large portion of east Fort Worth.

District 9

Elizabeth Beck, a lawyer, had 61.9% while Fernando Peralta, a sergeant in the Texas National Guard had 38.1%.

Beck ran for the Texas House last year and Peralta is president of the Las Familias de Rosemont neighborhood in south Fort Worth.

They advanced out of a crowded field of nine in the general election that saw the most fireworks outside of the race for mayor.

Jordan Mims, had called on Darien George to drop out after George faced criticism for aggressive behavior on the campaign trail. George told the Star-Telegram he would leave the race, but the decision came too close to the election for his name to be taken off the ballot.

Opponents of Erik Richerson sought to disqualify him for a felony arrest in Washington State in 1999. The city secretary’s office had rule him ineligible but reversed the decision after Richerson present evidence that a judge had restored his voting rights.

The south and central Fort Worth council seat was left open after Ann Zadeh ran for mayor. It includes downtown and the Near Southside.

Fort Worth ISD District 9

Roxanne Martinez had 54.8% of the vote to Cade Lovelace’s 45.2%, according to unofficial results.