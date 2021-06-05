Mattie Parker declares victory over Deborah Peoples in race for Fort Worth mayor

Mattie Parker excitedly pronounced “it’s go time for Fort Worth, Texas” as she declared victory in the race to replace Betsy Price as mayor.

Unofficial results from Tarrant, Denton and Parker counties Saturday showed Parker with 53.6% of the vote compared to 46.4% for Deborah Peoples.

“Together we will do extraordinary things,” Parker said just before 10 p.m. With all vote centers and precincts in Tarrant, Denton and Parker counties reporting, Parker had 47,283 votes to Peoples’ 41,012.

Parker, 37, is one of the youngest mayors of a major American city. She told supporters her election was a “tremendous opportunity for my generation to take the torch, but with respect and appreciation for all the leaders before us.”

Peoples, 68, conceded shortly before 10 p.m.

In a statement issued through the Texas Democratic party, Peoples said her campaign had been about building “One Fort Worth.”

“While one night’s results may not have been what we wanted, the historic turnout sent a clear message that voters are crying out for leaders who accept Texans of all backgrounds, races, and walks of life,” Peoples said. “I will continue the fight to give more communities a seat at the table, expand prosperity to all our neighborhoods, and elect leaders who truly represent all the people.”

Parker is the founding chief executive officer of education nonprofits Fort Worth Cradle to Career and the Tarrant To & Through Partnership and spent five years as the chief of staff to Price and the city council.

“She’s the right leader to build a coalition and she’s got a great mind,” Price said about Parker.

Peoples retired as a vice president for AT&T and is the former chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

They were by far the top vote-getters in the general election, which saw historic voter turnout. Peoples took 22,594 votes in Tarrant, Denton and Parker counties compared to Parker’s 21,014.

In a her victory speech, Parker said she would work to earn the respect of all Fort Worth residents, not just those who supported her. She painted a bright vision for city, saying she would champion economic growth both for small businesses and large corporations and build a diverse coalition to advise her over the two-year term.

“Together we’re going to build on this success by embracing a community of leaders with a diversity of ideas and experience to push our progress forward,” she said. “You’ve heard me say this before, Fort Worth, Texas, is positioned for greatness.”

After a decade in office, Price in January announced she would not seek an unprecedented sixth term.

In several ways Parker represented a continuation of Price’s policies for voters. She did not significantly distance herself from Price, who endorsed Parker ahead of the general election.

Like Price, Parker said she would focus on education and early childhood development as way to improve Fort Worth’s workforce and spur greater economic development. The mayor has no official role in education, but Price has used her influence to create a reading program and draw attention to the need for better child support.

During debates after the general election, Parker and Peoples laid out differing visions for advancing Fort Worth.

On economic development, Parker said Fort Worth should study how other cities have boosted minority and women owned businesses and pitch the city to companies based in less “business friendly” places like Portland, Seattle or Detroit.

Peoples took a more homegrown approach, arguing at forum hosted by the Star-Telegram that Fort Worth should focus on helping locally owned small businesses and work more closely with minority- and women-owned companies.

They also differed how on tackle the city’s growing mobility issues. Peoples said Fort Worth should invest significantly in light rail and other multi-model forms of mobility to help residents get to jobs. She said funding could be found through state and federal support.

Parker said the cost was too great and while funding may come from outside sources Fort Worth should make smaller, cheaper improves. She also wanted the city to explore new tech and rides hare programs.

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association touted Parker as a champion for the department who would fight against any efforts to “defund the police.” She has said the council should rely on Chief Neil Noakes and Police Monitor Kim Neal when it comes to changing policy or creating a civilian review board.

Peoples has argued the Race and Culture Task Force recommendation for a civilian oversight board should be taken seriously and adopted quickly.

The race was an up hill battle for both candidates.

Parker lacked significant name recognition, which she made up for with endorsements and financing from several of Fort Worth’s old guard. Peoples did not get the backing of the city’s powerful business community, though she built significant grassroots following.

The women advanced out of a crowded field of 10 candidates in the May 1 general election. While several were political newcomers, two of their opponents, Brian Byrd and Ann Zadeh, had spent more than one term on the City Council.