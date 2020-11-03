Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Early voting results show support for Fort Worth ISD plan to increase taxes

Ballots cast during early voting show voter support for a Fort Worth school district plan to raise property taxes by 7.4%.

The measure garnered support from 51.89% of early voters. It would increase the tax rate from $1.282 per $100 valuation to $1.378.

The increase would provide an additional $66 million in tax revenue, including $22 million from the state, the district said. Taxes on a $200,000 home with a homestead exemption would increase by $168.50.

The district said last month the increased tax revenue would go toward $12 million in teacher compensation and provide funds for health and safety, security, and connectivity and devices.

The district said that increasing teacher pay would allow it to attract and keep the best teachers possible. Students would have easier access to technology and wireless hot spots.

If approved by voters, the tax will go into effect immediately. If the district does not get enough voter approval for the increase in taxes, the rate will remain the same for the 2020-2021 school year.

Northwest school district and the Arlington school district are also proposing tax increases.

