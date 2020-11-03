Northwest schools finance measures garner opposition from early voters in two counties

Northwest school district’s nearly-$1 billion bond package and an attempt to raise the district tax rate failed to find support from voters who cast ballots during early voting without results from Denton County yet available.

Early votes and absentee ballots from Tarrant and Wise counties showed 61.2% of voters opposed the bond and 65.2% of voters opposed the tax rate increase. This does not include ballots cast on Election Day. This could change once results from Denton County are returned.

The bond package is designed to support the district’s rapidly growing student population. Northwest expects 1,100 new students a year.

District leaders say the bond would allow the district to build seven new schools and expand three to accommodate the growth, which itself will provide the income to prevent any bond-related tax rate increases, according to the district.

That doesn’t mean taxes won’t go up.

The district also asked voters to approve a 3.26% tax rate increase, changing the rate from $1.42 per $100 property value to $1.4663 per $100 of property value. The measure is expected to produce approximately $21 million in tax revenue if approved.

The increase would cost the owner of a $300,000 home with a homestead exemption $127.

Other districts in the area, including Fort Worth, Arlington and Mansfield school districts, are requesting voters’ approval for a tax rate increase, many citing a decrease in state funding.