Live 2020 Election updates: Here’s the latest on Arlington tax, City Council races

Proposals to raise Arlington tax rates received support from early voters, according to preliminary election results.

Preliminary results at 7 p.m. show the proposal to increase the sales tax rate to 8.25% — the highest rate allowed under state law — to fund the city’s Economic Development Corporation received 60,048 votes in favor and 49,935 votes against it.

The proposal to raise property taxes for those in the Arlington School District to fund staff salaries won narrow support, capturing 49,175 votes in favor of the raise and 48,895 against.

Tarrant County early voter turnout has surpassed that of the 2016 election. More than 730,000 residents cast their votes either in-person or by mail, surpassing the county’s 2016 turnout of 682,740 ballots cast.

The city asked for the sales tax hike to fund its Economic Development Corporation, which was formed in 2015 but was sidelined due to lack of funding. The raise would cost the average resident an extra $15 per year, or $1.50 per month, according to the city website.

City leaders initially placed the question on the May ballot, but the election was pushed to November amid public health concerns due to novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Arlington Independent School District asked residents to set property tax rates at $1.3871 per $100 assessed value, an 8.84-cent increase. The hike would cost an average homeowner $162.70 annually on a house appraised at $208,985, according to the district website.

The property tax increase would bring in an additional $56 million in revenue, a fraction of which includes increased state funding. The sales tax would bring in $17.2 million.

The Economic Development Corporation is able under state law to fund projects including job training programs, building renovations or public transportation development.

Residents and groups skeptical of the sales tax proposal suggested the proposal was poorly timed and lacked specific planned uses for the funds. Some, including candidates for Arlington City Council, said the increase might hurt economically disadvantaged residents.

Officials and backers of the political action committee Citizens for a Prosperous Arlington said the measure is a small investment to help small businesses recover from the economic downturn of the pandemic. Advertising in support of the increase also stated the raise would give the city a competitive edge for drawing in high-paying jobs.

Citizens for a Prosperous Arlington spent $111,439 to campaign for the sales increase, while Pay Our Teachers spent $11,025 to support the property tax, according to campaign finance reports filed Oct. 26.

City Council elections

Arlington voters are also deciding four City Council seats, two of which are at-large. The Council races are the first in recent history that voters have taken up in November instead of May.

Ruby Faye Woolridge secured a narrow lead in early voting over opponent John Hibbs to represent District 6, which covers the entire city. The winner will replace Robert Shepard, who was first elected in 2008 and could not run again under current term limit provisions. Woolridge received 47,301 votes, while Hibbs received 45,591 votes.

In District 7, an at-large seat, Victoria Farrar-Myers won early support for her third and final term in the most crowded City Council race, receiving 40,260 votes. Chris Dobson received 14,507 votes, Antoine Lane received 16,755 votes and Hunter Crow received 12,087 votes.

Raul Gonzalez secured an early lead in the race for District 2, receiving 13,418, while opponent Jo Anna Cardoza received 11,276. Whoever wins the race will replace Sheri Capehart, who was first elected in 2000, then again in 2004 after an unsuccessful mayoral run in 2002.

Helen Moise is leading in the race for District 1, which represents north Arlington, against Jeremy “J.J.” Fenceroy. Fenceroy has received 5,960 votes, while Moise received 12,088.

Arlingtonians are slated to vote for the remainder of City Council seats and for mayor in the spring.